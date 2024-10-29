A Utah mom is sharing her daughter Jayne's "extra" with the world

A Utah mom-turned children's book author, is sharing her daughter Jayne's "extra" with the world.

Summer Adamson's book, "A Little Extra Jayne", designed for readers ages 5-8, is ideal for parents and educators interested in inclusive books featuring characters with disabilities.

Summer is an influencer and advocate for children with Down syndrome, like her daughter who she describes as "adventurous, curious and always a little bit extra".

She says, "Jayne loves to twirl and dance, blow out candles in her breakfast pancakes (even if her birthday is months away!) and gather her family together to put on a play before bedtime. Jayne's extra gift – an extra chromosome! – makes her eager to spread a dash of sparkle here, and a dash of magic there. No matter where she goes, she is always a little extra Jayne!"

You can learn more @a_little_extra_jayne.

