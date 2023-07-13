A Utah mom is the first woman to complete the "Seven Second Summits"

She's a Utah mom of seven, a mountaineer and an author who is also the first woman ever to complete the "Seven Second Summits".

Those are the second-highest peaks in each continent.

While that is amazing on its own, it's even more amazing to learn Jenn Drummond's history.

A car accident in 2018 left her awestruck and emboldened. Rescue workers couldn't imagine any scenario where she came out of it alive.

But she did! And, after the accident she starting hiking. Jenn's son dared her to hike Mt. Everest. She accepted.

During her training, her coach upped the ante and proposed that she go for a Guinness World Record and become the first woman to climb the "Seven Second Summits". She accepted again.

She just finished her seventh and final climb in June 2023.

Each of the climbs lasted a month, and she traveled with different teams in each country. She made two attempts on one of the mountains because during the first one, one of the people she was climbing with, died in an avalanche.

Jenn wrote a book about her experiences, which will be coming out in January. She's also in the process of creating her documentary.

Jenn says her goal now is to inspire others to do things they never thought they could do.

You can learn more at jenndrummond.com.

