A Utah mom of 7 is recognized for becoming the first woman to climb all 7 "Second Summits"

Jenn Drummond is a Utah mom of seven, a mountaineer and an author who is also the first woman ever to complete the "Seven Second Summits".
Utah Mom in the 2026 Guinness Book of World Records
Those are the second-highest peaks in each continent.

Now Jenn has another accomplishment: She's listed in the 2026 Guinness Book of World Records.

Each of the climbs lasted a month, and she traveled with different teams in each country.

She finished her seventh and final climb in 2023.

Jenn says her goal now is to inspire others to do things they never thought they could do.

You can learn more at jenndrummond.com.

