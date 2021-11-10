A Utah mom started this ice cream company during COVID and she's not looking back!

Stacey Harfert started making ice cream in her Heber Valley home with her kids during the COVID lockdown and 21 months later she's turned her recipes into a pretty sweet business!

Roonies Ice Cream makes hand-dipped ice cream bars in flavors like Peppermint, Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, Chocolate Chip Mint and Vanilla, all dipped in chocolate.

You can buy a box of any of those flavors, or a variety pack to try them all.

Stacey has moved her ice cream making operation out of her house and into a commercial kitchen and now sells her ice cream bars to convenience stores and restaurants along the Wasatch Back, as well as in Lee's Marketplace in Heber.

You can learn more at rooniesicecream.com.