A Utah mom understands how busy life is; her company will help parents spend quality time around the dinner table

"I know how hard it is to put dinner on the table every night," says Allyse Jackson, Founder and CEO of Beehive Meals.

She has three children under the age of four and understands how busy life is.

So Allyse designed a company to make it as easy as possible for parents to prepare a hot dinner and spend quality time around the table with their families.

Beehive Meals offers a rotating menu each month of ten freezer meals.

They sell by delivery dates, customers simply find an open date within their county. Then Beehive Meals prepares all the meals about 48 hours before your reserved delivery date, seals them in vacuumed-sealed packaging, freezes them, and delivers them straight to your front door.

Customers then remove the raw ingredients from the bag, cook them in the crockpot, maybe add a side or two, and then enjoy as a family.

Some examples of their meals include: Creamy Tortellini and Sausage, Carne Asada, Chicken and Stuffing, Mongolian Beef, and Tuscan Chicken.

You can place your order at BeehiveMeals.com.