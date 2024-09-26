A Utah mom was diagnosed with breast cancer at 35, before she even had children

Utah mom Lisa Tecklenburg was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was only 35 years old.

Because of her diagnosis, she embarked on a fertility journey that allowed her to start a family after completing her treatment.

Today Lisa has a baby girl who is 20 months old!

Not only that, Lisa also competed in an Ironman after her treatment.

Lisa now volunteers for the American Cancer Society, and shares her story to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection and prevention.

Regular breast cancer screening can catch cancer early when it is easier to treat.

Evidence-based American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk begin regular screening mammograms at age 45, and as early as age 40 if they choose to begin screening earlier.

For older women, ACS guidelines recommend that women should continue screening as long as they are in good health and are expected to live at least 10 more years.

The ACS believes health and life expectancy, not simply age, must be considered in screening decisions.

Talk to your healthcare provider about breast cancer screening. Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.

The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Liberty Park, providing a supportive community for Salt lake City breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters and families alike.

Registration for Making Strides is open, and the event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9:00 a.m.

For more information please visit MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.