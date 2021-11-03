A Utah skater is one of the actors in Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate

Allison Merges grew up in Brighton, Utah! She's returning to her home state to perform with the cast of Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate!

Allison joined us in studio to tell us more about the ice skating spectacular that will be at the Vivint Arena from November 4-7, 2021.

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as 14 classic and modern stories are brought to life in this epic production.

Mickey Mouse is the Mouse-ter of Ceremonies and he'll lead a parade of more than 50 beloved characters including starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.

And for fans of Disney's Frozen, expect to see Anna, Elsa and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all.

You'll of course hear the music your family loves too — with more than 30 masterpieces such as "Let it Go!", "You've Got A Friend in Me" and "Hakuna Matata".

You can see the show in Salt Lake City:

Thursday, November 4 @ 7:00 PM

Friday, November 5 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 6 @ 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 7 @ 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

For more information and tickets, please visit DisneyOnIce.com.