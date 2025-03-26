A Utah Special Ed teacher is erasing school lunch debt one dance at a time.

Kati Jo Christensen, aka "Mrs. Cactus Vibes" on TikTok is helping to do something about school lunch debt in Utah.

Last year, the debt reached nearly $3 million.

Kati, a special education teacher in the Weber School District puts dancing videos on the social media platform, and asks people to stay for a minute to watch.

She's using the money she earns from the videos and donations to pay off some of that debt. So far she's raised about $16,000!

Kati started the dancing videos last summer after she saw another TikToker doing something similar.

You can follow her at @mrscactusvibes on TikTok and on Instagram as well.