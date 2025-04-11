A Utah teacher is in the quarter-finals of "America's Favorite Teacher" competition

Sharie Scott says she's wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can remember.

In fact when she was a child her parents made her a room with desks and a chalkboard and she would "teach" her brother, sisters and cousins.

She is now living her dream at Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville.

She's a quarter-finalist in the "America's Favorite Teacher" contest. That means out of 90,000 teachers, she's down to the top 1,000!

You still have time tovote here!

The teacher who comes in number one will win $25,000, a feature in Reader's Digest, a trip to Hawaii and a school assembly with Bill Nye!

Sharie says if she wins she would pay off some of the debt she's incurred for her classroom and buy more STEM items for her students to learn with.