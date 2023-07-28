A Utah teen has created his own business selling "Kai Pops"

Popsicles are the treat of the summer, and a young teenage entrepreneur from Spanish Fork is giving everyone in Utah the chance to taste his Hawaiian twist on a summertime classic.

13-year-old Kekai Keala said he set out to create a creamy Otter Pop when he was just nine years old — and he did!

Kai Pops is an island-style popsicle that comes in unique flavors like Hawaiian Punch, coconut, lychee, mango, melona, pineapple and taro.

He started selling the icy treats out of a cooler and his older brothers' football games.

Now, Kekai and his family are making more than 1,000 Kai Pops every single week and now has a food trailer to sell them out of in local neighborhoods and events.

Kekai says it's not just about the popsicles, it's also about sharing the aloha.

"When I say share the aloha, I mean share the kindness and share the Kai Pops too," Kekai said.

For Keala's brother and mom, Aisha, sharing the aloha also means love and sharing their family's Hawaiian culture.

"It means a lot to us, said Aisha. "I'm not Hawaiian, but it means a lot to our family, the culture is important, and it's important that they carry on their traditions,"

You can find more at kaipops.com.