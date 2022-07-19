A Utah teen will be living her dream at New York Fashion Week

Sydney Svitak is a 13-year-old who's chasing her dreams all the way to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week.

She'll be modeling for four different designers on September 9, 2022, including for Utah's own Archie Brown Designs.

It was Archie Brown who invited her after Sydney participated in Utah State Fashion Week, competing to win her walk at New York Fashion Week.

Sydney has been dreaming of this opportunity for a while, and has invested a lot of time and money in the process.

Last year, Sydney began selling handmade seashell necklaces in different markets around Utah.

With some of those earnings, she made a Christmas Tree to donate to the Festival of Trees. It sold for $1,000.

Now she's ready to take on fashion. You can follow her journey on Instagram and Facebook.