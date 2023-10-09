A Utah Virtual Academy graduate was able to ski all over the world and go to class.

At 19 years old, Troy Podmisak is the 2023 Big Air Ski World Champ and he's training for the X Games this year where he's hoping to bring home a medal.

The Park City native began making history on the slopes when he was just 12 years old.

So much of his life was dedicated to training, his mom Laurie knew he needed a more flexible school.

That's when she found Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA), a tuition-free online school serving children grades K-12 throughout Utah.

Troy was able to do his core courses online, on his own time, no matter what part of the world he was in.

When he was spending time at home, he went to Park City High School sporting events and proms. So, he had the best of both worlds.

