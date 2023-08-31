A Utah woman has a new smile thanks to Ivory Dental and Mountain America Credit Union

Imagine having no teeth and trying to get through life on liquids and mashed up foods!

That was a reality for Merci Sheehan until today!

Thanks to Mountain America Credit Union and Ivory Dental in West Jordan they gave her a brand new smile.

Merci went in for her surgery and came out six hours later with a full set of teeth that are stronger than human teeth.

Merci has wanted new teeth for years but couldn't afford it or get approved for funding. Thankfully Mountain America Credit Union stepped in to give her the money she needed when she needed it most.

For more information about this procedure go to Ivory Dental Arts and Implant Center.