A Utah woman hopes her jewelry line helps make memories

Rode McCune created her company, Your Jou Jewelry, in 2023 as a celebration of her heritage.

Inspired by McCune’s Japanese ancestors from Okinawa, the "Jou" family, Your Jou Jewelry aims to make customers feel like cherished members of their own family.

Your Jou Jewelry features Japanese Miyuki beads and unique designs that can be personalized to honor the wearer’s connections

Rode says, "I learned that memories are the most valuable thing that we create in our mortal lives with our loved ones, and who we care for the most. I want my audience to make decisions that help them to create memories with our products, can be with a gift for a birthday, or special personalization, celebrating an anniversary, or celebrating themselves. We can show that we care, with such small and special details of making something for someone that we love and care about."

