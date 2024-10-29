A Utah woman is part of this year's "Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show"

Aubry Alldredge from Kaysville is no stranger to the spotlight. She has been performing in musical theater since she was just six years old with roles in productions like "The Little Mermaid", "Mean Girls" and "Shrek".

On November 16, 2024, Aubry will grace the runway at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 16th Annual "Be Beautiful Be Yourself" Fashion Show.

She will share the stage with A-list celebrities like Jessica Biel and Woody Harrelson.

Aubry says she's excited to show the world how beautiful people with Down syndrome are!

She told us she has a beautiful red and gold beaded dress and some glittery shoes and says she's been practicing her moves.

Aubry's mom Cindy loves being a part of Global's community because of their focus on improving lives through research and education.

Global is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome.

GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic (Sir-nik) Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer's and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

You can learn more at bebeautifulbeyourself.org on Facebook @GDSFFoundation and on Instagram @globaldownsyndrome.

