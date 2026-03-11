A Utah woman shares her story of a passport mix-up and the reaction she got on social media

You might recognize Heather Gibson from being on the show before, talking about her mini golden doodles with Big Hearted Breeders.

But this time, she joined us to share an experience she had — and social media reaction that followed.

Heather flew to Cabo for an event and made it through security and onto the plane because her passport had been digitally verified in the airline's system.

She says, "I checked in with my driver's license out of habit and boarding used facial recognition. I didn't realize I didn't physically have my passport until about 20 minutes before we landed, and I was denied entry at Mexican customs."

She describes the scene as "embarrassing, chaotic and humbling".

Heather posted about the experience, she says, to mostly laugh at herself and show that mistakes can happen, but we all can learn from them and move forward.

Then, the post went viral!

"What fascinated me most was how quickly people used their own experiences as proof that my experience couldn't be real," she says.

Through her post, Heather says she start realizing that our own personal experiences should never be considered "universal truth".

"When we stay curious instead of assuming our experience is the only reality, we open ourselves up to learning, understanding, and treating people with more kindness and grace," she says.

When we asked her why she decided to share her story, she says there's one takeaway she hopes viewers remember.

Systems aren't flawless, people aren't flawless, and unlikely things do happen. Staying curious before making snap judgments helps us treat each other with more empathy.

