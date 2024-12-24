Watch Now
A West Jordan grandfather has "Heat for the Holidays"

(The Place Advertiser) - A West Jordan grandfather is the recipient of our "Heat for the Holidays" with SameDay Heating &amp; Air.
For several years "The PLACE" has teamed up with SameDay to select a worthy winner to receive a new furnace.

Calvin Ryver was nominated by several people because he has been without a furnace for two years and has been using space heaters.

Calvin is a veteran, serving his country during Vietnam, and then worked in computers until he suffered a stroke.

He also took in his son's family, who now lives with him.

They are all grateful to have heat during these cold winter months.

