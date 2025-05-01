A whimsical, pop-up 18-hole mini golf course experience is coming to town.

A special, limited engagement of Pixar Putt, is opening in Riverton and features favorite moments from Pixar's most beloved films.

The course opens Friday, May 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. following successful runs in other nationwide locations including Disneyland; New York City; Chicago's Navy Pier; Washington, DC; Fort Lauderdale; Houston; and Denver

Pixar Putt features 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E and Inside Out. This course will debut two new holes – Elemental and Inside Out 2.

The pop-up golf course makes for a fun-filled family experience, a great date night, girls' night out, or activity for youth sports teams.

The course will be open Mondays through Fridays from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (closing at 10:00 p.m.) and Saturdays and Sundays 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Prices start at $25.

Beginning June 9, 2025, it will be open at 10 am every day. Visit pixarputt.com for more information and tickets.