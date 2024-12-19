'A Wicked Christmas' a parody

The movie adaption of the Broadway famous musical 'Wicked' has been out for a few weeks now. It became a box office sensation and a favorite among many social media users. One local A Cappella company gives the hit a Christmas twist.

This a cappella tribute music video pays homage to Wicked fans by telling the whimsical tale of an unlikely hero—a reindeer with a bright, shiny nose—who teams up with Santa Claus to save Christmas. Despite the other reindeer trying to ground him, he rises up, defying gravity, to take his place as Santa's lead reindeer and fulfill his destiny.

The video has quickly become a sensation, surpassing 120,000 views in just ten days.

