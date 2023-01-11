A winter wonderland you won't want to miss

From ice slides to archways, head to Heber Valley for a magical winter experience.

It's great for all ages - perfect for families, friends or date!

Founder, Brent Christensen, spoke to FOX13's Morgan Saxton about bring the idea to life over a decade ago.

He said it started when his family moved from California to snowy Utah. His six children got cabin fever, so he built them an ice cave to play in.

In 2011, he took his icy invention and expanded it from his front yard to a much larger scale now known as the Ice Castles.

The Ice Castles in Midway, UT (only 30-minutes from Park City) is one of five around the nation.

Get your reservations now before the ice melts!

Note: Ticket sales are final. Days and times may be changed for a fee.