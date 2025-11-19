AAA Utah is now open in St. George

St. George is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country and the closest AAA branch was 118 miles away in Las Vegas, until November 14, 2025.

That's when a new branch opened at 250 North Red Cliffs Drive, #39, Saint George, Utah, 84790.

The new 2,100-square foot facility located at the Shoppes at Zion near St. George Boulevard and Red Cliffs Drive will create a modern and functional environment offering a wide range of services.

Services offered include:

A new updated look. Creating a modern, welcoming, and functional environment to meet the needs of AAA Utah's Members and provide the best possible member experience.



Convenient DMV services. Access a wide range of DMV services including registration renewal, license plate applications and replacements, transfer of ownership, and much more.



One-stop travel planning. Receive personalized expert guidance from AAA travel advisors along with maps and TripTiks, discounted attraction tickets, passport photos, and international driving permits.



Get peace of mind with AAA Insurance. AAA offers reliable insurance coverage including car, home, and life insurance.



Home Security the AAA Way. AAA Smart Home Security is designed to meet your specific home security needs.



Convenient notary services. Head to the St George branch to get essential documents like affidavits or car titles notarized quickly and easily.

You can learn more at AAA.com or by calling 435-652-6920.