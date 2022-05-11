AAMCO deals to get your car ready for summer

AAMCO has nearly 50 years in the business, and they pride themselves on being an expert in transmission repair and total car care.

They have 8 Utah locations from Provo to Logan and financing options available at all of them.

Make sure to get one of their great deals:

• FREE Vehicle Courtesy Check – an $85 value!

• 50% off Transmission Safeguard Service, starting as low as $189.99

• FREE Local Towing – Up to 10-mile radius of store, on repairs over $500

• $250 off transmission rebuild

AAMCO has locations from Logan to Provo and you can find more information at aamco.com.

