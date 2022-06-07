AARP is so much more than early bird specials

When you think of AARP, you might also think of things like an early bird special, matinee movies and knitting.

But it's time to think again.

In this week's Booming Forward, sponsored by Optum, you can actually join AARP at any age, and there are benefits.

Barbara Shipley, AARP's Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy, says depending on how you sign up, it can cost as low as $12 a year for you and your spouse or partner.

"People could live half their lives after 50. So if you're going to live that long, you really want to make sure that your money, your health and your happiness live as long as you do," Shipley says.

That's where the different health programs they offer come in — like access to dental and vision insurance, discounts on prescriptions, family caregiving services and a rewards program that gives you points for taking care of yourself.

Then you can trade in those points for different deals like discounts on car rentals, cruises, even up to 10 percent off certain hotel rooms.

AARP also works with restaurants to offer cardholders discounts. And, AARP also gives you access to events like fun classes and concerts.

Bjut it's more than saving money, you can also learn about managing your money.

"How do you keep yourself from falling prey to a scam artist? How do you protect yourself from fraud? These are some of the areas that I think a lot of people don't really think about when they think of AARP," Shipley says.

AARP offers a Money Map tool to get your finances back on track, banking and investment services and more.