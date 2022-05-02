Accessorize for Spring and Mother's Day gift ideas at Kendra Scott

The Kendra Scott store in City Creek Center is the chain's flagship location.

Aspyn Thompson, Manager at Kendra Scott in City Creek Center, says you asked — they delivered! They know have Apple Watch bands and they will size them in store for you.

Kendra Scott also just launched its first watch collection with one of the world's industry-leading watch manufacturers to bring the Kendra Scott Watch Collection to life for their 20 Year Anniversary. Every watch has a diamond and genuine stones and/or shells to give it that Kendra sparkle.

You can also find Mom styles in all tiers of jewelry including Fine Jewelry (solid 14k gold with quality diamonds), Demi Fine (sterling silver & vermeil) and Fashion collections.

You probably can't pass up Kendra Scott's new Color Bar Locket, the Elisa, where you can purchase up to five stones to interchange yourself. This will go with all of your mom's outfits.

Kendra Scott also partners with local non-profits for in-store, online and off-site events where 20 percent off sales go back to the organization they're partnering with.

You can find more information by clicking here or visiting shopcitycreekcenter.com.