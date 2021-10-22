Achieving your financial goals from the palm of your hand

Technology advances over the past 20 years have allowed us to go from doing almost all of our financial business within the walls of a financial institution to doing many of our financial transactions within the palm of our hand.

While new technology has made it easier than ever to access our money, some of us may still feel overwhelmed by the possibilities that can help us simplify our finances.

Brittani Forbush from Mountain America Credit Union joined us to tell us about the tech products we can use to make managing our finances easier.

We all know technology is great, but what about those of that have some reservations about utilizing technology...is it safe?

1. Mountain America works around the clock to keep member information secure and proactively monitors for new threats.

2. Members can also do their part to protect their information by following these recommendations:

a. Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

b. Courtesy Calls

Brittani also shared with us the products that have the most impact on our financial success:

1. Mobile banking App

a. Account alerts to be notified via email, text, or push notification of account activity.

b. Card manger which allows members to freeze/unfreeze their debit or credit cards, order a new card, set travel notifications and update their PIN.

c. CreditLock to lock your credit report from your Mountain America mobile app.

d. Free access to your FICO® score

2. Financial Wellness - MACU also launched a new Financial Wellness tool in their mobile app and online banking to help keep track of your progress toward your financial goals.

When it comes to investing apps, consider your budget, the account management fees, and how you plan to use your account when comparing apps.

MACU recently rolled out a feature in their mobile app called MyInvest. This feature allows you to create a portfolio in minutes so you can begin using investing as a tool to achieve your financial goals.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to simplify your finances and take advantage of these tech tools, visit macu.com.