Action! More movies and TV series are being filmed in Utah

The Utah Film Commission announced the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board approved 13 new productions for state film incentives.

That translates to $142.5 million dollars to our state, and 90 percent of it will be in rural Utah.

Virginia Pearce, Utah Film Commission Director, says the productions are a mix of feature films and episodic series that you'll be able to watch on various platforms, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, FX/Hulu, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and for theatrical release.

One of the stars fans are most excited about is Kevin Costner. He'll be filming his period Western, Horizon: An American Saga in the state.

All approved projects plan to begin production this summer.

Pearce also told us about Utah's rich history of movies and TV shows that have been filmed in the state including: Mission Impossible II (2002), Westworld (2016), Gravity (2013), Thelma & Louise (1991), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007), Doctor Who (2011), Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), just to name a few.

You can learn more by visiting: film.utah.gov.