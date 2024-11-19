Action, reality and drama are all new in home entertainment.

New on most video on demand platforms is the action / thriller "Get Fast." It stars Lou Diamond Phillips and James Clayton, who also directs. After a heist goes wrong, a thief and a troubled orphan must rescue his kidnapped partner from a ruthless drug lord and her charming hitman. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Get Fast is a watchable and well-acted action flick perfect for a Saturday night at home." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on Discovery Go is the docuseries "The Last Woodsman." Veteran logger Jared Douglas puts everything on the line to harvest the largest timber in the world.

The series brings you up close and personal with those rugged people who take on the biggest trees in the forest. Tony gives it a B and it's not rated.

Entering its 8th season on Hulu is the action / medical series "9-1-1". "911" explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who must try to balance saving people with solving problems in their own lives. Tony says, "After 8 seasons, 911 is only getting better. With outstanding writing and acting, this is a series well worth your attention." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the hit series "Disclaimer." It stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline and Leila George. "Disclaimer" follows Catherine Ravenscroft, a television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the transgressions of long-respected institutions. Actress Leila George plays the younger version of Catherine. Tony says, "Disclaimer is a riveting series because of its intelligent writing, dynamic acting and terrific cinematography." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

