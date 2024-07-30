Activities you can do this week: A Wizard's Train, "801 Day" and bowling with Cosmo

Put on your robe and grab your wand and hop on board the Wizard's Train. This is departing from Heber Valley Railroad on Wednesday July 31, 2024 for a 90-minute trip filled with trivia, photo ops and other surprises. Click here for more information.

Join Brigham Young University's mascot "Cosmo" for a family-friendly bowling adventure on Thursday, August 1, 2024. There will be bowling for all ages, and you will also enjoy watching "Cosmo" bowl. Click here for more information.

Celebrate "801 Day" and Hogle Zoo's 93rd Anniversary on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The zoo is opening at 8:01am and online general admission tickets will be just $8.01. Click here for more information.

Enjoy the flavors of South Asia at the Indian Food Fair on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Liberty Park. In addition to delicious food, you will also enjoy traditional dancing and music and a bazaar with unique handmade items. Click here for more information.

At Sugar House Park on Saturday, August 3, 2024, there's the annual "Gift of Life" run and walk. This event celebrates and honors organ, eye and living donors as well as recipients and their families. There will also be music, refreshments and a program. Kids of all ages and pets are welcome. Click here for more information.

It's the "Summer Sun Fest" in Davis County on Saturday, August 3, 2024. This will be a day packed with everything from horse rides to food trucks and a petting zoo too at the Davis Agricultural Heritage Center. Click here for more information.

The 12th Annual Pacific Island Heritage Month kicks off on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Lodestone Park. That park sits half in Kearns and half in West Valley City. There will be fun, free activities as well as food, entertainment and giveaways. Click here for more information.

It's Bear Lake Raspberry Days going on Thursday, August 1, 2024 to Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Garden City, Utah. Celebrate the world-famous Bear Lake raspberries with many fun events and yummy treats! Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.