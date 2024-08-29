Actor Colin Cunningham talks about his career and how moving to Utah has helped him take off

Colin Cunningham is best known for his roles as John Pope in the TNT SciFi series Falling Skies and as Major/Lt. Col Paul Davis on Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis.

Colin has been in films such as Da Vinci's Inquest, He Never Left, and even in Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga that was filmed in Utah. He'll be in the second, third and fourth Horizon movies with a larger role as well.

While visiting family in Utah during COVID-19, he fell in love with the red rocks of St. George and ending up moving there.

He said that after more than 30 years living in New York and working in LA/Hollywood, he's realized he doesn’t have to be in NY or LA to be in movies and has had huge career success since relocating to Utah.

This realization came after he saw a play at a community theater in St. George and said it was better than any play he saw on Broadway in New York.

He said about Utah: “My career did not stop at New York,” he said. “It hopped on a rocket and blasted off from Utah.”