Actor Tom Arnold is sharing his story of addiction at a UVU Conference

UVU is holding its annual Addiction Conference and Tom Arnold is the keynote speaker.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Feb 27, 2023
You may recognize Actor Tom Arnold, from his comedic roles in movies and on television. But it hasn't been all laughs for this Hollywood star, he's had a life-long struggle with addiction.

He's willing to share his story at Utah Valley University's (UVU) upcoming Adduction Conference.

UVU has been holding this conference for over a decade. Anyone is invited to attend in person or online.

In addition to Tom Arnold, there will be a second Keynote Speaker. Dr. Lipi Roy is a media personality who was on the front line of mental health during COVID. She will talk about how mental health plays a big part in addiction.

UVU students are also included in the conference. They'll be talking about research they're conducting.

For more information and to register visit uvu.edu/chss/addiction.

