Actors from "The Sandlot" are in Utah to relive the magic

Actors from the beloved 1993 movie "The Sandlot" are in Utah to relive the magic on the very grounds where the iconic movie was filmed.

The film centered around a ragtag group of boys who played baseball and in the process learn about friendship, teamwork, and the importance of summer adventures.

As the 30th anniversary of this timeless classic approaches, you have a unique opportunity to gather at the original filming location in Glendale, Utah on Saturday, August 5, 2023, starting at 4:00pm for an unforgettable celebration.

Jenny Hardman was at that lot with actors Shane Obedzinski who played "Tommy Repeat Timmons" and Victor DiMattia who played "Timmy Timmons" along with Marshall Moore from the Utah Film Commission.

They told her fans will have the opportunity to hear firsthand stories, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and personal experiences from the actors and actresses who made this film.

For more information and ticket details, please visit bit.ly/Sandlot30thUT and follow the event on social media for the latest updates @thesandlot30th. Don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting celebration that will bring a cherished piece of cinema back to where it all began.