Actress Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis Highlights Importance of Breast MRIs

The recent announcement that actress Olivia Munn underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer is highlighting the important use of a breast MRI in detecting cancer in women who are high risk of developing the disease.

Munn announced she had an annual mammogram last year which came back negative, but due to a survey result which found her to be at higher risk of developing breast cancer, her doctor recommended a breast MRI.

An MRI scan can better detect issues through dense breast tissue, and for Munn, doctors discovered she had a mass in her breast which turned out to be cancerous.

“Olivia Munn’s story is a great example of how being vigilant about your health and early detection can be a game changer,” said Jessica Harland Carlisle, NP, breast cancer specialist for Intermountain Health. “Abbreviated breast MRI is another tool which is becoming more easily available to patients and is a big step in the fight against breast cancer.”

Women who receive their annual mammogram at Intermountain Health take this survey before their mammogram with the hope of determining possible increased risks based on several factors. Those women who are deemed to have increased risks may benefit from additional screenings.

The Tyrer-Cuzick questionnaire is a risk assessment calculator that measures a woman’s 10-year and lifetime risk for developing breast cancer based on family medical history, density of breast tissue, and genealogy.

Women who score a 20 or higher on their assessment are considered to be at high risk for breast cancer. It also makes them eligible for a FAST MRI breast scan, which is more sensitive and better at detecting issues in the breast tissue.

FAST MRI only takes 10 minutes and costs considerably less than a traditional MRI screening. This year, the service has expanded from Intermountain Medical Center to include McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, American Fork Hospital, Park City Hospital, Saratoga Springs Hospital, Heber Valley Hospital, and St. George Regional Hospital.

Doctors say breast MRI scans won’t replace the need for an annual mammogram because those screenings can still detect some cancers better.

In the United States, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Survival rates have increased dramatically in recent decades thanks to increases in annual screenings.

To schedule a screening mammogram, call 801-906-2700, or visit intermountainhealthcare.org/mammogram

To see some questions from the Intermountain questionnaire, click here.