Add these Southeastern Utah spots to your summer bucket list

Lori Thompson always finds the best places to put on your summer bucket list. This time, it's all about her recent trip to Southeastern Utah.

Here are the places she told us about:

Monument Valley - This is on the border of Utah and Arizona, on the Navajo Reservation. It 1958 it was established as a Navajo Tribal Park and is accessible all year long.

Mexican Hat Rock - This is about 100 miles south of Moab, along U.S. 163 above the west bank of the San Juan River. It's one of Utah's strangest rock formations and it fun just to visit and it's also a quick summit for expert rock climbers.

Four Corners Monument - This is located off U.S. Highway 160. There is a marker where you can be in Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado all at the same time. The area surrounding the monument is Native American land and covers 25,000 square miles.

Mars Desert Research Station - This is located near Hanksville in the San Rafael Swell. It was built by the Mars Society, and was chosen because the terrain looks like Mars. Astronauts and scientists live at there for a couple weeks at a time.

You can follow Lori at lorisbucketlist.com.