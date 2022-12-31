Add this local jelly to your New Year's Eve table

What started as a Christmas tradition for friends and family is now a popular Utah jelly company.

Hadfield House specializes in spicy gourmet jelly.

"We loved to make small batches of our homemade jalapeño and bell pepper jelly," said Lynn Hadfield, owner. "They would return the jar by New Year’s Day and ask for another."

The jalapeno-based jellies are mild and have four flavors to choose from: jalapeño with bell pepper, peach jalapeño, strawberry jalapeño and raspberry jalapeño.

They also offer two chipotle options: Raspberry and Cherry.

Since 2019, he and his wife Kim have added more flavors to their inventory including Strawberry Thai Chili and Basil and Blackberry Habanero.

