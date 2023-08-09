Adelaide features locally-sourced food with a French flair

Adelaide is the signature restaurant of Le Meridien and Element Salt Lake City Downtown located in the heart of Salt Lake City's Warehouse District.

Adelaide is an urban brasserie featuring locally-sourced ingredients delivered with French and New Orleans inspiration and Cajun undertones.

The restaurant just launched new seasonal breakfast, brunch, and all-day menus and Chef Jacqueline Siao joined us with a look at the offerings.

The menu features dishes like Eggs Sardou with spinach and artichoke, cream cheese, parmesan soft poached eggs, champagne hollandaise and crispy potatoes; Addies Garden Bowl with sweet potatoes, wilted greens, blistered peppers and onions, crumbled feta, soft poached eggs, and fine herbs; and Ricotta and Lemon Hot Cakes with ricotta, toasted pecans, blueberries, lemon curd and shortbread crumble.

Adelaide's new brunch menu features specialties the West Quarter Biscuits and Gravy with Old Bay cheddar biscuits, sage scented country sausage gravy, soft scramble, crispy potatoes, and scallions; Dungeness Crab Cake Croquette with lemon caper grenonboise, arugula and frisee; and Grilled Swordfish Tacos with blacked spiced, pickled onions, maque choux Creole aioli, corn tortilla, and cilantro.

The daily Brunch Menu is also accompanied with a selection of delightful Punches, including Raspberry Crush with Macerated raspberries, lime, and agave; Cherry Yuzu with sour cherry, yuzu, and club soda; Strawberry Mint with Pineapple som, strawberries, muddled mint, and lime; Grilled Lemonade with Maple and fizz.

Adelaide's new all-day menu features dishes like Chicken and Caviar with buttermilk fried chicken, vodka crème fraiche and caviar basil oil; Crispy Shrimp and Rocafella Cream with wilted greens and creole spice; and Lacquered Short Ribs with cheddar grits, horseradish gremolata and sauce bordelaise.

You can learn more at adelaidesaltlake.com.

