Adventure and romance await when 'Bonnie & Clyde' come to stage

Adventure and romance await in the larger-than-life true tale of one of history’s most notorious couples.
Pioneer Theatre Company is thrilled to be bringing Bonnie & Clyde to the stage.
Bonnie & Clyde tells the story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the real-life couple who went on a crime spree during the great depression in the West Dallas area of Texas.
They are referenced and romanticized a lot of popular culture.
The music was composed by Frank Wildhorn (who wrote musicals like Jekyll & Hyde and The Scarlet Pimpernel) and blends classic American musical genres like blues, gospel, and rock & roll.
Additionally, Bonnie & Clyde features some top Utah talent!
As Director of Marketing and Communication Joshua Black said, "It's a perfect blend of serving the Salt Lake arts community and being a major regional professional theatre company."
The show opens Feb 23 and runs through March 9.
Tickets available at PioneerTheatre.org