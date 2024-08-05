"Adversity Into Adventure" is a multi-continent road trip touring 6 of the 7 continents

Adversity Into Adventure (AIA) is a multi-continent road trip touring six of the seven continents through 2026, to raise awareness, advocacy and research for "Diverse-Abled" people.

The tour, and its co-founder, Aaron Baker, joined us in studio during his stop in Utah.

Aaron was injured in a 1999 motocross accident, and is now a paraplegic athlete.

He sold his home in May of 2024 and is traveling in a RV with his wife and three-year-old daughter as they tour North America. He says they'll be covering 5,000 miles and 22 states in five months.

Along his route, he's connecting with other Diverse-Abled people who are sharing their stories.

Approximately 1.3 billion people live with a disability globally and Aaron says the goal of his journey is to raise 25,000,000 for disability research and to inspire people around the world to move their way through adversity.

People of all abilities are invited on some parts of the tour and are encourage to follow along at adversityintoadventure.org.