Advice for women who are considering starting or growing a business

To celebrate International Women's Day, World Trade Center Utah and the Women's Business Center of Utah are partnering once again. Wednesday afternoon, find them at Kiln Salt Salt for an event featuring women who are leading, running, and growing businesses in Utah and abroad.

Olympic medalist Shannon Bahrke Happe and Michelle Conley, World Trade Center Utah joined Jenny Hardman in studio to chat.

As an entrepreneur and 3x Olympian, Shannon, is no stranger to putting herself out there. Shannon said it's ok to feel lost and scared and have imposter syndrome about starting your next venture. Women need to say "yes" first and figure it out later. Usually, we do the opposite.

Michelle said women are less likely to pursue internal business opportunities, and that is something World Trade Center Utah is working to address through their outreach and support programs.

World Trade Center is a nonprofit that exists to help Utah businesses thrive abroad. For businesses large and small, we have the global network, business services, and international programs to help.

WTC Utah offers grant funding, market research, access to a global network, and state-led business trips to top markets. No one has to navigate international expansion on their own.

If you're considering a new market expansion, which includes finding new buyers, partners, and even investors, WTC has a team of experts who can help you navigate where to go and mitigate the risks of expansion.

Also if you're already in the international marketplace, WTC can still help you — from connecting you to resources to alleviate barriers with your existing international engagement to providing grants that take you abroad.

Shannon and Michelle will both be speaking tomorrow at the International Women's Day celebration and although the program is sold out, the community is invited to network and shop at the bazaar from 4-5.

Go to WTCUtah.com or WBCUtah.com to learn more and register.