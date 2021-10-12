Afghan Kitchen brings a slice of Afghani culture and cuisine to Utah

Daal is a traditional Afghani dish made with lentils, onions, garlic, tomato, turmeric and black pepper.

Wali Arshad, owner of Afghan Kitchen, joined us with the recipe:

3 tsp. vegetable oil or olive oil

1 finely chopped medium onion

1 finely chopped medium tomatoes

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp. Black pepper

1 tsp. ground turmeric

½ cup yellow lentils

1 tsp. salt

4 cup water

Heat the vegetable oil over medium-low heat in a saucepan. Add the onion and tomatoes. Sauté them for about 5 minutes until the onion is translucent. Add the lentils, turmeric, black pepper, garlic and salt and water, stir and turn the heat up to high. When the liquid boils, turn the heat down to a simmer, cover and cook until the lentils are very tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Serve with warm pita or naan bread or basmati white rice.

Afghan Kitchen is the passion of Wali. He wanted to bring a slice of Afghani culture and cuisine to Utah using recipes passed down from many generations in his family.

You can learn more at afghan-kitchen.com.