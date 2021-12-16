After 2022 no new Passats will be manufactured, but it's still a good time to buy one

For years if you liked the driving experience of the Volkswagen Jetta, but needed a little more room you went for a Passat.

VW brought the Passat to the United States when it was already 15 years old and it's been a popular model here ever since.

But after 2022, there will be no more Passats manufactured. It's getting discontinued because SUV's are becoming more and more popular.

But our "Car Guy" Brian Champagne says consider this your procrastination warning.

Volkswagen will be making a Limited Edition model, the 1973, to mark the year the car was born.

There will be special 1973 detailing on the seats and you can get a base model for just about $27,300 plus shipping.

Or you can deck it out with all the tech you can imagine.

