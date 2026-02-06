After a busy holiday season, the Salt Lake City Mission could use your support as the needs of individuals and families in the city continues to grow.

Executive Director of the Mission, Pastor Shawn Clay, says they fed thousands of food insecure people between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

But, the need is still great.

You can help with monetary donations that you can make on their website, or through donating used clothing, food or hygiene items.

Drop off is at 1151 South Redwood Road.

Pastor Clay says the Mission is special because the majority of the staff were once clients, so they know exactly what people are going through.

If you'd like to help, you can learn more at saltlakecitymission.org or by calling 801-355-6310.