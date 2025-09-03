After a busy summer, the Salt Lake City Mission is moving on to Harvest for the Hungry

The Salt Lake City Mission works year-round to help people who are experiencing homelessness or those who can't afford food or other necessities.

It was a busy summer for them. Pastor Shawn Clay says they expected a large number of families who would need assistance with back-to-school supplies and they were right.

He says "hundreds and hundreds" of children were given backpacks and other school supplies in their Back To School Giveaway.

They want to be ready when kids come to replenish, so they are still collecting donations.

But now — they're thinking fall and the "Harvest for the Hungry" drive. They're asking for donations, if you can help:

Frozen turkeys & whole chickens

Mashed potatoes

Canned yams

Canned veggies

Gravy packets

Stuffing (in box)

Holiday pies

Non-perishable food items for food boxes

Hygiene items

New socks and underwear

New or used good, clean clothing and outdoor gear

You can drop off donations at 1151 S. Redwood Road, Suite 106 in Salt Lake City, Utah 84104.

To make a monetary donations, please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.