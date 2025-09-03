Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
After a busy summer, the Salt Lake City Mission is moving on to Harvest for the Hungry

(The Place Advertiser) - After a busy summer the Salt Lake City Mission is getting ready for fall and Harvest for the Hungry.
The Salt Lake City Mission works year-round to help people who are experiencing homelessness or those who can't afford food or other necessities.

It was a busy summer for them. Pastor Shawn Clay says they expected a large number of families who would need assistance with back-to-school supplies and they were right.

He says "hundreds and hundreds" of children were given backpacks and other school supplies in their Back To School Giveaway.

They want to be ready when kids come to replenish, so they are still collecting donations.

But now — they're thinking fall and the "Harvest for the Hungry" drive. They're asking for donations, if you can help:

Frozen turkeys & whole chickens
Mashed potatoes
Canned yams
Canned veggies
Gravy packets
Stuffing (in box)
Holiday pies
Non-perishable food items for food boxes
Hygiene items
New socks and underwear
New or used good, clean clothing and outdoor gear

You can drop off donations at 1151 S. Redwood Road, Suite 106 in Salt Lake City, Utah 84104.

To make a monetary donations, please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
