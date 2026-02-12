After a car accident, take pictures of the damage but that's not all!

If you're in a car accident there are important things to remember. We talked to Personal Injury Attorney Ryan Swapp about those steps to take.

He says the very first step is to check for injuries. When you've just been in a crash, you're often in shock, so it's important to pause and make sure you, your passengers, and anyone else involved are okay. If anyone needs help, call 911 immediately.

The next step is contacting the proper authorities. Call the police so they can investigate and file an official accident report. That report often becomes a key piece of evidence later—whether it's for insurance purposes or, in some cases, a personal injury claim.

Ryan also suggests to document as much as you can. That means taking pictures of the damage to the cars, but that's not all. Also take pictures of the scene, the weather conditions, , even things like traffic lights or construction signs. Write down your own account of what happened while it's still fresh. And if there are witnesses, get their names and contact information. Those details can make a huge difference later.

Step four is to always get checked by a medical professional. Some injuries take hours or even days to show up. Having a medical record right away protects both your health and your case.

Notifying your insurance company is step five. If you have an attorney, it's smart to let them assist with that call. Insurance adjusters may also reach out from the other driver's company, and having legal guidance there can prevent you from saying something that could hurt your claim.

If you or your passengers are injured, it's best to reach out to an experienced personal injury attorney as soon as possible. Medical bills, lost income, and the stress of recovery can really pile up. An attorney helps level the playing field against the insurance companies, makes sure you're fairly compensated, and takes on the day-to-day headaches of the process so you can focus on getting better.

