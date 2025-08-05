After a day on the dunes, grab some gear and hit the water to cool off

Sand Hollow State Park has something for everyone, whether you like to chill on the beach, play in the water, or go off-roading in the dunes.

Morgan Saxton did it all during a visit on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.

She says there's nothing better than grabbing some water gear from Sand Hollow Rentals and hitting the reservoir to cool off after a day on the dunes.

You can rent everything from jet skis to motorized boats to kayaks and canoes.

They'll give you safety training ahead of time so you can just have fun. Bring your own Lifetime life jacket or rent one there!

In the reservoir you'll notice a little island that you can explore, take a picnic to and hike.

Sand Hollow also has a dive park!

Get all the information at sandhollowrentals.com.