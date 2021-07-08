After a short hiatus, the annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is returning - bigger and better than ever in 2021!

The festival is taking place July 9-11 at the Erickson Ranch in Wallsburg, Utah, just south of Heber City.

There will be an incredible array of family-friendly live music, camping, and more.

The festival is being headlined by Ryan Shupe& the RubberBand, and Ryan stopped by our studio for a live performance.

The festival includes a broad mix of musical genres including Bluegrass, Celtic, Folk, Singer-Songwriter, and Roots Rock.

The lineup includes:

Friday, July 9

12:00 Noon - Good Will Band

1:00 - Honkey Blue Tonky

2:00 - Loch Salt

3:00 - Salt Licks

4:00 - Matthew and the Hope

5:00 - Never Come Down

6:00 - Folk Hogan

7:15 - Barefoot Movement

8:30 - Swagger

Saturday, July 10

11:00am - Matthew and the Hope

12:00 Noon - Songwriter Circle

1:00 - Memphis McCool

2:00 - David Burchfield

3:00 - Folk Hogan

4:00 - String Fever

5:10 - Swagger

6:20 - Never Come Down

7:30 - Peter Breinholt

8:30 - Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand Family Jam

Sunday, July 11

10:00am - Free Pancake Breakfast and Gospel Jam

Tickets are on sale now and range from $30-$45 for a Friday or Saturday pass, $65 for the entire weekend, and a camping spot is only $20. Children 16 and under are free!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: wasatchmountainmusic.com.