After a short hiatus, the annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is returning - bigger and better than ever in 2021!
The festival is taking place July 9-11 at the Erickson Ranch in Wallsburg, Utah, just south of Heber City.
There will be an incredible array of family-friendly live music, camping, and more.
The festival is being headlined by Ryan Shupe& the RubberBand, and Ryan stopped by our studio for a live performance.
The festival includes a broad mix of musical genres including Bluegrass, Celtic, Folk, Singer-Songwriter, and Roots Rock.
The lineup includes:
Friday, July 9
12:00 Noon - Good Will Band
1:00 - Honkey Blue Tonky
2:00 - Loch Salt
3:00 - Salt Licks
4:00 - Matthew and the Hope
5:00 - Never Come Down
6:00 - Folk Hogan
7:15 - Barefoot Movement
8:30 - Swagger
Saturday, July 10
11:00am - Matthew and the Hope
12:00 Noon - Songwriter Circle
1:00 - Memphis McCool
2:00 - David Burchfield
3:00 - Folk Hogan
4:00 - String Fever
5:10 - Swagger
6:20 - Never Come Down
7:30 - Peter Breinholt
8:30 - Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand Family Jam
Sunday, July 11
10:00am - Free Pancake Breakfast and Gospel Jam
Tickets are on sale now and range from $30-$45 for a Friday or Saturday pass, $65 for the entire weekend, and a camping spot is only $20. Children 16 and under are free!
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: wasatchmountainmusic.com.