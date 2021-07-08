Watch
The Place

Actions

After a short hiatus, the annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is returning

items.[0].videoTitle
Live music is returning, and we have a sneak peek at the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 16:47:58-04

After a short hiatus, the annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is returning - bigger and better than ever in 2021!

The festival is taking place July 9-11 at the Erickson Ranch in Wallsburg, Utah, just south of Heber City.

There will be an incredible array of family-friendly live music, camping, and more.

The festival is being headlined by Ryan Shupe& the RubberBand, and Ryan stopped by our studio for a live performance.

The festival includes a broad mix of musical genres including Bluegrass, Celtic, Folk, Singer-Songwriter, and Roots Rock.

The lineup includes:
Friday, July 9
12:00 Noon - Good Will Band
1:00 - Honkey Blue Tonky
2:00 - Loch Salt
3:00 - Salt Licks
4:00 - Matthew and the Hope
5:00 - Never Come Down
6:00 - Folk Hogan
7:15 - Barefoot Movement
8:30 - Swagger
Saturday, July 10
11:00am - Matthew and the Hope
12:00 Noon - Songwriter Circle
1:00 - Memphis McCool
2:00 - David Burchfield
3:00 - Folk Hogan
4:00 - String Fever
5:10 - Swagger
6:20 - Never Come Down
7:30 - Peter Breinholt
8:30 - Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand Family Jam
Sunday, July 11
10:00am - Free Pancake Breakfast and Gospel Jam

Tickets are on sale now and range from $30-$45 for a Friday or Saturday pass, $65 for the entire weekend, and a camping spot is only $20. Children 16 and under are free!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: wasatchmountainmusic.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere