After a spinal cord injury earlier this year, a Utah woman is already back to biking

Savannah Barney was injured while she was canyoneering earlier this year, sustaining a spinal cord injury.

After being referred to Wasatch Adaptive Sports (WAS) through her rehabilitation program with Intermountain Health, she was back to biking in no time.

Savannah began with weekly cycling lessons, and her involvement has only increased from there.

She wants to share her story and the resources that are available to Utahns with disabilities like Wasatch Adaptive Sports, all at no cost to participants in need.

Miguel Rovira, Director of Community & Business Relations for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, is on the board of WAS and says getting outdoor with the programs offered by WAS are so much more than physical health. He says the benefits extend to self-esteem, confidence and independence.

Wasatch Adaptive Sports served more than 1,100 Utahns this past year, providing nearly 5,000 experiences and hundreds of group rides, social events, and recreation activities.

The nonprofit provides access to more than 10 sports, most notably skiing, biking, and paddling programs.

You can help support the organization by donating at: wasatchadaptivesports.org/donate.

Prospective participants can learn more and sign up at: wasatchadaptivesports.org/participate, or contact via phone: 801.834.0476 or email: programs@wasatchadaptivesports.org.

Financial assistance is available to any participant who needs it.

