After a very strange year, Odyssey Dance Theatre is back with Thriller!

If seeing Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller isn't part of your yearly Halloween traditions, it should be.
After one of the strangest years ever, the show must go on!
Odyssey's "spooky spectacular" combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows' Eve including zombies, Frankenstein, mummies and Jasons.
Come to one of these live performances:
September 27 and 28, 2021 – Peery's Egyptian Theater – Ogden
October 4 and 5, 2021 – The Ellen Eccles Theatre - Logan
October 11 – 23, 2021 – Kingsbury Hall – Salt Lake City
October 26 – 30, 2021 - Tuacahn Amphitheatre, St. George
Visit odysseydance.com for more information and to purchase tickets and use the code Fox13 for 10 percent off all ticket prices for Kingsbury Hall.