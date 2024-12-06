After one year in business serving up authentic Italian cuisine, Matteo outgrew its space

After one year in business, serving authentic Italian cuisine, Matteo outgrew its space and has relocated to a larger venue at 77 West 200 South opposite The Capitol Theatre and near the Salt Palace and Hyatt Regency.

The location is ideal for pre-theater dinner, business dinners, and dining before a Jazz or Utah Hockey Club Game. It's also a convenient location for businesses attending Salt Palace conventions.

Owner Matteo Sogne and Chef Damiano Carlotto joined us in studio and say with their new space, they are now able to accommodate more guests and they have a larger bar.

The 15-foot ceilings are soundproofed which add to the ambiance and make it easier to have conversation.

But with all that's new and improved, there's a lot that hasn't changed including the chef offering a menu that utilizes locally sourced ingredients and Italian products.

The cuisine pays homage to Modena, where Matteo is from. Matteo's mom still makes the focaccia and bread. Professional, knowledgeable staff offers warm Italian hospitality and dedication to detail.

You can learn more at matteoslc.com.