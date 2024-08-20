After School Snack Season

As kids go back to school, they may come home complaining about being hungry. But when do you give them a snack and what kind of snack is best?

For answers we turn to Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE with Nutritious Intent.

She says you should start with a little Q&A:



How hungry are you?

When is dinner?

When should the kitchen be open for snack time (Yes, she says it is a good habit to close the kitchen to snacking at least an hour before the next meal)

How is lunch going? Is it appealing, being eating, not enough, or thrown away?

Then, if a kid really does need a snack, think about this: Does he/she prefer hot or cold food, smooth or crunchy, salt, sweet or tart? Trish recommends having kids help create a list of reasonable foods to keep on hand that fit those categories.

As a parent, it's important to aim for fiber and protein in snacks including with produce (fruits and veggies either fresh, frozen, dried or canned), whole grains and proteins like dairy, nuts, beans, meats and eggs.

Trish says creativity is optional, but not essential. She says, "Fun, cute snacks are great, but don't burden yourself with the expectation of having a social-media-post-worthy snack moment. An apple provides just the same nutrition eaten whole or cut up to look like a bunny."

Finally Trish recommends that parents help their kids pay attention to their hunger and fullness cues so they can eat appropriate snack-sized amounts and be hungry again for dinner.

You can find more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.