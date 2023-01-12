Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations at Eccles Theater

You will be dancing in your seat at this Broadway show!

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, Ain’t Too Proud is showing NOW through January 15 at The Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

This show not only shows off the signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies of The Temptations but it also tells the story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

For tickets go to Broadway at the Eccles, stop by in person to the Eccles Theater box office, or call ArtTix at 801.355.2787 (M-F, 10am-6pm, Sat. 10am-2pm).

For more show information go to ainttooproudmusical.com